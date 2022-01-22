Locals were up to the challenge, donating more than $4,800 in memory of the late Betty White in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Just after the television icon’s death, a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday, fans put out the challenge to honor the beloved actress by donating to support one of Ms. White’s favorite causes — animals.
“On Betty White’s 100th birthday, January 17th, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name,” a Facebook post reads. “Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves.”
According to Cheryl Steiner, president of the shelter’s board of directors, the Lewis County Humane Society received $4,720 in donations due to the Betty White Challenge.
“We were overwhelmed with the response, and would like to sincerely thank all who donated in her memory,” Mrs. Steiner said. “Betty White had a quote, ‘I learned it from my animal friends. Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself. I think that keeps you feeling young. I really do.’ We hope you’re all feeling a little younger today for your kindness and consideration to our shelter. We have no doubt Betty had a tremendous heavenly birthday.”
The Lewis County Humane Society, a nonprofit that owns and operates a no-kill animal shelter on Pine Grove Road, relies on donations since shelter expenses far exceed its revenue, according to its website.
Mrs. Steiner said the board had not yet discussed how to spend the funds.
“Anything remaining after our general operating expenses will likely go towards projects to upgrade our cat rooms and outdoor dog kennels and fences,” the board president said.
To further honor Ms. White, Miranda Rys, the board’s vice president, created a digital painting of Betty White and her St. Bernard, Stormy. The shelter board is selling 8-by-10-inch prints of the painting for $25, plus shipping.
To order a print or learn more about the Lewis County Humane Society, call the shelter at 315-376-8349. The Jefferson County SPCA also received funds in memory of Betty White.
“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our community, we managed to reach our 100 donation goal today, Jan. 21,” said Caitlyn Alberry, SPCA assistant manager and behavioral specialist. “We received numerous physical donations in addition to all of the monetary ones and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”
“All of the monetary donations will be going to the ongoing care and enrichment of all of the animals during their time with us while we find their new homes. Thank you to everyone that contributed to our donation drive and to all of those that continue to support us every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.