OSWEGO - The Friends of Oswego County Hospice will once again hold a wreath raffle at local participating businesses. Various local businesses have partnered with the Friends of Oswego County Hospice to decorate and display the wreaths at their stores until Dec. 11. Customers will be able to enter to win these wreaths for a suggested donation of $1 per entry.
“We are very fortunate to have such a supportive community of small businesses and we encourage everyone to shop local,” said Elena Twiss, Executive Director. “This is an event that we hope is able to benefit both the Friends of Hospice and the small businesses that are participating.”
The winners of each wreath will be drawn on Dec. 18.
Participating businesses include:
Port City Co-op
Stone’s Candies
Man in the Moon Candies
Darling Elves Floral and Gift Shop
Riverside Artisans - Canal Commons
Burke’s Home center - Fulton
Tavern on the Lock
Travis Floral - Hannibal
Malone’s Garage - Hannibal
Bishops Commons
The Lakeside in Pulaski
For more information, check the Friends of Oswego County Hospice Facebook page or the individual businesses’ websites and Facebook pages.
Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.
