OSWEGO — The Friends of Oswego County Hospice is once again holding a wreath raffle at local participating businesses. Various local businesses have partnered with the Friends of Oswego County Hospice to decorate and display the wreaths at their stores until Dec. 18.
Customers will be able to enter to win these wreaths for a suggested donation of $1 per entry.
“We are very fortunate to have such a supportive community of small businesses and we encourage everyone to shop local,” said Elena Twiss, Executive Director. “This is an event that we hope is able to benefit both the Friends of Hospice and the small businesses that are participating.”
The winners of each wreath will be drawn on Dec. 18.
Participating Businesses include: Burke’s Home Center in Oswego and Fulton, Darling Elves Flower and Gift Shop, Gosch Supply & Lighting Center, Man in the Moon Candies, Port City Co-op, Sensibility Outfitters and Stone’s Candies.
For more information check the Friends of Oswego County Hospice Facebook page or the individual businesses’ websites and Facebook pages.
