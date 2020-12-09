Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.