OSWEGO - Last year’s Celebrities Sync for Pediatric Cancer was so successful, it is being done again this year.
The second Celebrities Sync for Pediatric Cancer is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the American Foundry. Local celebrity contestants will compete in a lip syncing competition to raise money for pediatric cancer.
All proceeds raised will benefit pediatric oncology and hematology at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Coordinator Lisa Giglio said $26,400 was raised last year.
Giglio said she came up with the idea of a lip sync competition for a fundraiser after watching Lip Sync Battle on television. “I began watching the show and thought it would make such a great fundraiser,” she said.
This year’s contestants are, in alphabetical order:
Tom Ciappa, The American Foundry
Linda Doty, principal Charles E. Riley Elementary
Danielle Hayden, business development specialist, Oswego County Federal Credit Union
Kevin Hill, city of Oswego Common Council, third ward
Amy Stone Lear, owner, Man in the Moon Candies
Jason Livesey, owner Rudy’s Lakeside Drive In
Stefanie Standish, Studio C Dance Academy
Gibby Thompson, owner Gibby’s Irish Pub
Returning from last year are the judges: Gary Carpentier, Cam Caruso, John McConnell, Anna Lopez and Tammy Wilkinson.
Ed Fayette will emcee the night of song.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 presale and are available at Bosco’s and the river’s end bookstore. Corporate and VIP tables are also available. The event is predicted to sell out faster than it did last year so get tickets now.
Some of the event’s sponsors are: “Drop The Mic” Platinum Sponsors -- Pathfinder Bank and Oswego County Federal Credit Union;
Gold Sponsor -- The Upstate Foundation; Silver Sponsors -- Burkes Homecenter, J&A Mechanical Contractors, Performance Fitness & Kyokushin Karate; Large in-kind donors are -- Port City Copy Center, Lupien’s Gifts and Engraving, 5 Points Wine and Liquor, Oswego Printing Co. and Speedway Presss
