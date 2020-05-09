ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Alexandria Bay chapter of the Foundation for Community Betterment has partnered with the Northern New York Community Foundation to help provide critical food supplies for those in need in several Thousand Islands area communities.
During the past seven weeks, as stay-in-place orders have been mandated across New York and the country, people have been struggling to find and retain jobs, pay their bills, and keep their families fed. In response, the two partnering foundations joined to fund four local food pantries to make sure food remains available to those in need.
The following local organizations will benefit from a combined $4,250 in grant awards:
— Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church Blessings Box, (315) 482-9357
— Alexandria Community Food Pantry, (315) 486-9322
— Redwood Food Pantry, located in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, (315) 482-2006
— Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles, spaghetti dinners program, (315) 482-9976
“Giving back at a time like this is what being part of a community is all about,” said Trevor Garlock, Foundation for Community Betterment Alexandria Bay Chapter volunteer and board member. “Locally, there have been countless examples of businesses, organizations and individuals going above and beyond to help others.”
“Our Betterment Chapter, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, is humbled to support these food programs that people need now more than over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.