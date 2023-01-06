LOWVILLE — A Lewis County couple and others are helping bring a Merry Christmas to war-torn Ukraine.

It is Jan. 7 by the Gregorian calendar used by most of the world since 1582, but for many Orthodox religions including those in Ukraine that follow the Julian calendar that preceded it, today is Dec. 25.

The Krops, of Turin, received photos this week of the many groceries and Christmas goodies that were purchased and distributed with the more than three thousand dollars they raised last month. Provided photo
School supplies paid for in part by funds raised last month by Bohdan G. and Elizabeth J. Krop of Turin were delivered in time for the Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas. Provided photo
Bohdan G. and Elizabeth J. Krop of Turin raised thousands of dollars last month to support the people of Ukraine. The money was used in part to bring groceries and Christmas treats and presents in time for the traditional Ukrainian dates for the holiday as followed by the Orthodox Church. The first star seen on Christmas Eve, Jan. 6, starts off the season which ends on the Epiphany, Jan. 19. Provided photo
An elderly Ukrainian woman is given groceries and Christmas cookies by a local volunteer paid for in part by the thousands of dollars raised by Bohdan G. and Elizabeth J. Krop of Turin last month to support both the people and fighters of Ukraine through two grassroots organizations delivered in time for the traditional Orthodox Christmas dates followed by many Ukrainians, kicked off on Jan. 5, Christmas Eve, with the season ending on the Epiphany, known as the baptism of Christ, Jan. 19. Provided photo
Bohdan G. and Elizabeth J. Krop stand in front of their family’s Christmas stockings hung with care at their home in Turin. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
