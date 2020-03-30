MASSENA — The coronavirus crisis isn’t stopping some local food pantries from continuing to serve their clients.
The Massena Community Center, which houses the Massena Neighborhood Center at 61 Beach St., is closed to the public. But Massena Neighborhood Center Director Emily Lashomb said the center continues to serve its clients Monday through Friday, with some modifications.
She said they have put a note in the boxes of those they’re already serving. Clients are asked to call ahead, then come to the side door and ring the bell. They’ll be asked to give their name, address and number of individuals in the home, and will be handed a pre-packaged box. She said clients are normally allowed to select the food items they need.
The Massena Neighborhood Center can be reached at 315-764-0050.
Sister Cindy Sullivan, BVM, director of the Massena Meals on Wheels, said the group is operating as normal, delivering food to clients.
Meals on Wheels, which is located at 70 E. Hatfield St., provides nutritious meals to elderly, homebound, sick and handicapped people in the greater Massena area. The meals are delivered by volunteers Monday through Friday, and frozen meals are also available for the weekend.
Sister Cindy said that, although some drivers are unable to deliver because of compromised health conditions, others are taking their spots.
“People have stepped up to the plate for drivers who have a compromised health condition,” she said.
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Massena is temporarily closed, but the office and food pantry are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Because of the coronavirus, they are not offering client choice. Volunteers are packing the food orders to help with social distancing.
If possible, the store prefers that people call them at 315-769-1200, ext. 1 to schedule their emergency food pick-up. While the store prefers someone picking up the food, those who need delivery must place their order by noon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. They do not offer delivery on Wednesday.
St. Vincent de Paul held its latest food distribution on March 21 and, in order to maintain social distancing, it was done drive-through style. Clients stayed in their vehicles. When they drove in, someone took their information. Then they drove around and the food was loaded into their vehicles.
They currently plan to run their next distribution in the same style. The next food distribution for St. Lawrence County residents only is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 18 at 128 Main St. They will close earlier if items are depleted. They are not able to deliver the Saturday food distribution.
Wendy Chambers, coordinator of the Norfolk Raymondville Food Pantry, said they continue to distribute on the third Saturday of each month.
“We are currently not taking new families from outside the Norfolk Raymondville area. People need to bring proof of address. If people from the Norfolk Raymondville area are in need of emergency food, they can call me at 315-212-0520 to arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the food pantry,” she said.
The Norfolk Raymondville Food Pantry is located at the United Methodist Church of Norfolk, 9 W. Main St.
Ms. Chambers said people in the Norfolk and Raymondville area can also get food from Helping Hands of Potsdam and the Massena Neighborhood Center, as well as St. Vincent de Paul when they do their monthly distribution for St. Lawrence County.
The Community Lunch Program for Kids is also distributing food every two weeks to families that are signed up with the program. Families must live in the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District to qualify for the program.
Financial guidelines are set by the Food Bank of Central New York. They can be found at https://www.foodbankcny.org/assets/Uploads/USDA-INCOME-GUIDELINES-2019-2020-REV-to-200-.pdf.
The Hopkinton Food Pantry has been held at the Hopkinton Town Hall. But now, because the town hall cannot be used for distribution, the program is closed for at least April.
“Hopkinton Food Pantry reluctantly closes the April Food Pantry. We cannot use the town hall to distribute during this crisis and we do not have a secure location to do so,” co-director Georgia Macy said.
She said anyone who needs food should call co-director Mary Converse at 315-328-4681.
“She will instruct you about picking up whatever the pantry can provide at this time, while supplies last,” she said.
