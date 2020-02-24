CARTHAGE — More than ever people are facing challenges to provide for their families. Therefore there is an ever increasing need for communities to provide for nutritional challenged families. To meet the challenge the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry is challenging the public to donate during the months of March and April as it had done for the last four years.
Continuing through April 30, the goal for the 2020 Community Challenge is $22,000 in cash and items.
“We had the equivalent of over 100,000 meals out of our pantry in 2019 and anticipate even more this year,” challenge coordinator Jody C. Mono said. “The food bank is requiring all food pantries to be choice. It is based on serving size, family size, based on food groups they have the choice of fresh, frozen or canned for fruits and vegetables — based on what is in stock. Meat, dairy or canned or any mixture up to the points allowed for family size for most groups. It has been quite the process but we believe it is working very well for our community. I would love to encourage people to donate frozen or fresh when donating as they are healthier choices and most people want healthier choices today.”
Eligible families in the area covered by the Carthage Central School District can receive amounts of food based on family size.
Mrs. Mono also encourages individuals, groups, business or organizations to host a fundraising activity to benefit the food pantry. Mrs. Mono has also suggested donations be made in memory or in honor of someone.
Over the past year, several groups and organization have stepped up to aid the food pantry.
After learning of the challenges faced by the Village Ecumenical Ministries to ensure there is enough food and gifts to for the annual Christmas giveaway, Amanda Powell, an accountant for CEM Machine, put out a challenge to businesses and individuals to donate.
“CEM Machine is challenging you or your business to collect all of your spare change, make a monetary or non-perishable food drive goal and crush it by Nov. 15,” states the challenge. “All money and items collected will help the VEM Food Pantry give children and families who have fallen on hard times the ability to celebrate and enjoy the Christmas season with less worry and more joy.”
That effort raised $147 through the breakroom change collection and Ms. Powell’s challenge to her friends and family raised $1,040.
For the second year, the Carthage Church of the Nazarene hosted a CANstruction Zone Challenge through which organizations created constructions from nonperishable food items and personal hygiene products which were voted on by visitors. The St. James Youth Council constructed a castle out of paper towels and toilet paper which was deemed the winner. The event contributed 2,941 items to the food pantry as well as raising $543 for the Wilna Champion Transportation Association which operates a shuttle bus for the elderly and disabled in the community.
Food pantry volunteer Joellen Heukrath organized a Cakewalk Fundraiser which garnered nearly $300.
Debra Rogers for organized an event featuring the Black River Valley Fiddlers with help from Janel O’Connor, Janel Countryman and Sue Covey to raise $300 for the food pantry.
Event are in the works for this year’s community.
A door-to-door collection — Orange Bags of Hope — is planned but a date has not been determined yet. One weekend orange Kinney Drugs bags will be distributed and the filled bags will be picked up the following week. Volunteers will be needed on both Saturdays.
Other upcoming fundraisers include a Soup Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St. The cost is $5 per person with a variety of soups, coffee, water and bread available. Presale tickets are available at the food pantry. Bake goods will also be on sale by donation. Takeouts are available if a container is provided. Fund raised through this event will be earmarked for the purchase of non food items such as paper towels, toilet paper and hygiene products. Non food items can not be purchased with food stamps and are in a limited supply at the food pantry since they are not purchased through the food bank and rely on donations.
There will be bake sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Carthage Savings and Loan, 313 State St. Donations of baked goods are needed along with purchasers.
Those wishing to take up the challenge, can drop off donations of food, personal care items or money at the food pantry during its operational hours, or if a large amount of food items is involved pick up can be arranged. Checks with the notation, Community Challenge can be mailed to Village Ecumenical Ministries.
The food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information on the pantry or to inquire about conducting a fundraiser or making a donation, call 315-493-1341 during hours of operation or visit the website at www.carthagefoodpantry.org or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vemcarthagefoodpantry.
