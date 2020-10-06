NORWOOD — A 112-mile run/walk is raising money to support military members.
Kenneth “Juddy” Plumb is one of the participants in the Challenge Run that started on Sept. 23 and ends on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Money raised supports the local Adopt a Platoon-444 program. That program in turn supports local armed forces members who are deployed or can’t be with their families for the holidays.
Mr. Plumb said participants can run or walk either 112 miles or 56 miles to raise money.
“Most people pick the 112. I picked the 112. You have until Veterans Day to do it,” he said.
The Challenge Run serves two purposes, he said — to provide fitness and at the same time, raise money for Adopt a Platoon through sponsorships.
“People can do it for free. The goal obviously is to raise money for Adopt a Platoon-444,” Mr. Plumb said.
He said they put the local program together when he was teaching Criminal Justice at Seaway Tech about eight to 10 years ago. At the time, soldiers from a Canton reserve unit, including the husband of his assistant, were in Afghanistan.
Thanks to Adopt a Platoon-444, they received holiday packages and, as a bonus, a dinner when they returned home.
“We served over 250 of the troops. Since then, we do it every year. Last year, we adopted six platoons all together,” he said.
The program is still run through Seaway Tech. But this year, rather than Criminal Justice students, it will be overseen by students in Building Trades.
Mr. Plumb said they seek out local troops first and then reach out to find other platoons they might adopt. His son, who serves in the Army, is able to provide some information.
“Last year, we got a platoon out of Alaska. We took one that was out of Fort Bragg (North Carolina). We put it out there through local regions and social media,” he said.
Any money that’s left over is also put to good use to support troops.
“If there are any soldiers from around here who we know graduated from Seaway Tech or local schools, we usually send them a gift card at Christmas if they’re away from their family,” Mr. Plumb said.
He’s not the only one participating in the fundraiser.
“I think we have 22 people that have signed up for the challenge. They’re all seeking sponsors,” he said.
Anyone who would like to sponsor Mr. Plumb can contact him on his Facebook page or email him at kplumb@mail2coach.com. Donations can also be deposited in the Adopt a Platoon-444 account at SeaComm. All donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.