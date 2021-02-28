MALONE — Shortly before the pandemic changed the daily lives of people around the world, a local woman traveled to Southeast Asia, volunteering as part of a group that went to Cambodia to provide dental care to children.
Lauren LaBare, of Malone, was the sole dental hygienist among 17 volunteers on the trip to Siem Reap, in the northwestern portion of the country, in November 2019.
LaBare described her time in Cambodia as a unique experience, and one that was incredibly rewarding, explaining how happy the children whose teeth she cleaned were to receive dental care.
“It was amazing to see the kids’ smiles after we cleaned their teeth,” LaBare said, “I found that they were very gracious and appreciative.”
LaBare said this attitude was prevalent throughout her visit and she was struck by it.
“How gracious everyone was, how kind they were, how happy the kids were after a cleaning, how they looked at the before and after pictures of their teeth” LaBare said, “It was the best experience of my life, and I have such good memories from it.”
LaBare, who currently works in Plattsburgh, took this trip with Global Dental Relief, a nonprofit organization that works with volunteers to bring free dental care to children in countries around the world, including Cambodia, Guatemala, India, Kenya, Mexico, and Nepal, targeting impoverished areas.
LaBare said she wanted to volunteer abroad and looked for a group that could help her accomplish this goal.
“It is something I always wanted to do and I did my own personal research,” LaBare said. “What drew me to this group was that it is children-based.”
LaBare said her time in Cambodia was very busy, describing it as difficult but rewarding.
“We performed cleanings on 869 children over the six-day clinic,” LaBare said. “It was busy, some of the hardest work I have ever done.”
According to LaBare, even though it was November, temperatures hovered around 95 degrees, adding there was no air conditioning at the clinic.
The group’s volunteers were from all over the United States and included six dentists, two group leaders, and eight general volunteers, explaining she did not know any of her fellow volunteers before the trip.
“I found it very rewarding to go on this trip, to be able to experience a different culture, to go somewhere new, when I didn’t know anyone else at the beginning. I think it is important to be independent,” LaBare said. “There hasn’t been a day that has gone by since getting back that I don’t think about the trip. It exceeded every expectation I had.”
LaBare said the group’s trip to Cambodia lasted a total of 12 days and in addition to the six-day clinic, volunteers got a chance to do some sightseeing, visiting four temples, including Angkor Wat, a temple complex that is the largest religious monument in the world.
According to Global Dental Relief’s website, to date, through their combined efforts, more than 2,600 volunteers have provided over $35 million in donated care to more than 170,000 children.
Teams of volunteer dentists, hygienists, and assistants deliver treatment and preventative care through dental clinics serving children in schools and remote villages, according to the organization’s website, which states the organization was founded in 2001.
LaBare said her trip to Cambodia was self-funded and she appreciated all the donations that made this experience possible.
Some of her fundraising efforts included a “sip and stretch” yoga class at the Elks Lodge in Malone.
“I’m so grateful to everybody who helped me out,” LaBare said.
LaBare said she has worked as a dental hygienist for about 10 years, adding she worked at Alice Hyde’s Dental Center prior to starting her job in Plattsburgh, at Implant Dental, in October 2020.
She was interested in teeth from a young age, according to LaBare.
“Growing up I enjoyed going to the dentist. I know it is something a lot of people don’t look forward to, but I always did,” LaBare said.
LaBare said she hopes she can travel to other countries where Global Dental Relief works, adding prior to this trip she couldn’t decide whether she wanted to volunteer in Cambodia or Nepal.
“Ideally I would like to go to every country they do this in,” LaBare said.
