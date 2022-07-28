WATERTOWN — Dunkin’ and local law enforcement teamed up Thursday to raise money for Special Olympics New York.
State troopers, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and city police officers were at the Dunkin’ locations on Arsenal Street and Washington Street from 6 to 10 a.m., standing in line with representatives from Special Olympics New York and talking with customers about the programs.
Outreach took place at Dunkin’ stores across the state and was set to raise tens of thousands of dollars just in the central region. The money will go toward making sure Special Olympics athletes, their families and caretakers don’t have to pay to participate each year.
“The men and women of law enforcement are the guardians of the flame of hope,” said Kelley Ligozio, the Special Olympics staff liaison who was at the Arsenal Street Dunkin’ Thursday morning. “That’s what they represent for our athletes especially. Without them and that partnership, we can’t do what we do.”
She said roughly $2 million is raised by volunteer law enforcement throughout the state.
“I’ve been the staff liaison in Watertown for the last four years, and I love it up here,” Ms. Ligozio said. “I think this community is absolutely phenomenal. Their generous spirit and compassion for people with intellectual differences is infectious.”
