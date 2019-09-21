WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations serving the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, and Worth can now apply for grants from the Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Fund.
The Six Town Community Fund supports projects, activities, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in the targeted communities. Nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations are eligible and encouraged to apply.
“We welcome all nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the quality of life in our south Jefferson County communities to consider this opportunity,” said Dave Zembiec, Six Town Community Fund committee chairman. “We look forward to working with all who are committed to strengthening our region.”
Applications are evaluated based on overall community benefit, effective use of grant money, and the ability of the applicant to successfully implement the project.
A total of $27,550 in grants has been awarded by the Six Town Community Fund since 2015 to 30 different community service projects and programs around southern Jefferson County.
Grant applications are due no later than Friday, Nov. 15.
Interested organizations should contact Max DelSignore, Northern New York Community Foundation assistant director at (315) 782-7110, or max@nnycf.org, to discuss potential projects.
