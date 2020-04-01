WATERTOWN — With the current COVID-19 pandemic creating a shortage of personal protective equipment in healthcare facilities, local manufacturing companies, educational institutions and architects are coming together to produce face shields for staff at Samaritan Medical Center.
Face shields provide full-face protection for healthcare workers, and because many parts for the shields can be created using 3-D printers, the community is coming together to make them.
As previously reported by the Times, this collaboration was first spearheaded by state Sen. Patricia Ritchie’s office, which saw the need arising at area hospitals and began reaching out to those with access to 3-D printers.
Senior Principal at BCA Architects & Engineers, Mari L. Cecil, has taken on the role of community coordinator for these efforts and is working with all representatives to ensure the face shields are consistent and can be used by healthcare workers.
“Without hesitation, we came together,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “We are honored to be playing a role in this effort to support our local healthcare community during this critical time, and we are also blessed to be working other local businesses and educational groups.”
Once the shields have been assembled at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES; they will be given to Samaritan Medical Center to protect staff members treating the public during this health crisis.
The goal is to produce 1,000 face shields for Samaritan.
The filament being used to 3-D print some of the components for the shields is a PLA plastic, a plant-based plastic considered to be non-toxic that breaks down to lactic acid, so it is considered safe for this use. Because even plant-based plastic releases fumes when it melts, the printers have HEPA filters in them to capture them.
With hospital personal protective equipment in short supply across the nation, the completed shields can be used to try and stop the spread of the virus once things like N95 masks have run out.
The list of partners in this effort includes the Alexandria Central, Carthage Central, General Brown Central, Gouverneur Central, Indian River Central, Lyme Central, Lowville Academy and Central, Sackets Harbor Central and Watertown City school districts, as well as BCA Architects & Engineers, Car-Freshner Corporation, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, New York Air Brake and Northern Glass.
Community members David Maxon and Chris Nichols will also use their personal 3-D printers to assist the effort.
“This community support — from donations being dropped off at the hospital, to the manufacturing innovation of this local group — is incredibly humbling,” said Elizabeth Fipps, Samaritan’s vice president for the Foundation and Community Services. “We are all trying to do our part to keep our community safe, from outfitting our healthcare workers with needed safety equipment, to social distancing and using proper hygiene. All of these actions will help flatten the curve and keep the north country safer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.