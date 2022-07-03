CENTRAL SQUARE - The attributes of a patriotic person are:
Love for the country and people.
Sympathetic understanding of the needs of one’s community or society.
Sense of service to others.
Willingness to sacrifice for the sake of the nation.
Observance of one’s duties towards the nation.
According to Jeff Stoffer, Editor of the American Legion Magazine, “true Americanism is an ideology that is continually nurtured within one’s soul through individual daily actions, thoughts and beliefs in what their responsibilities are to be, blessed to live in one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
These are all qualities that help to bring people together and can strength a community and their identity. The American Legion and Department of New York have a program called the “Red, White and Blue Award Program”. It recognizes individuals, organizations, business, and industries, other than The American Legion and its members or its associated organizations, for promoting Americanism through action.
The American Legion is loyal champion of patriotic values, morals, culture and citizenship. The Legion’s pillar of Americanism embodies its devotion to law and order, the raising of wholesome youth, an educated and law-abiding citizenship, and respectful observance of patriotic holidays and remembrances.
The Central Square American Legion Fuller-Taylor Post 915 recently submitted nominations to recognize two individuals that exhibit these values in our community. The nominations were then sent to the County Chairman to determine eligibility for the honor of the Red, White and Blue Award. The nominees had to demonstrate patriotic acts “above and beyond” the norm.
Both nominations from Post 915 were approved and submitted for consideration to The American Legion, Department of New York. The post was then notified that citations were approved to present Red, White and Blue Awards for the nominees, Millard “Mudd” Murphy and Danielle (Clark) Hunold as a way of saying “Thank You” to them for showing that they are proud to be American.
The first Red, White and Blue Award was presented to Millard “Mudd” Murphy at the Central Square Memorial Day Ceremony by Commander Ken Robarge and Third Vice Commander Heather Stevens.
Murphy properly and proudly displays the American Flag at his home and has for years. He has been the primary driving force behind our 9/11 flag display at our local park. As a memorial for 9/11 he came up with the idea to place a flag for each life lost in the shape of a cross. Eventually the shape has become shaped to a heart of hope, still made of flags. It is truly breathtaking. Although he did not serve in the military, he has the utmost respect for our veterans and assists in promoting that in our community. Most recently Murphy dedicated a new chapel at our cemetery to all those who have served. Additionally, he supports our hometown hero banner program which helps promote patriotism in our community. Each Memorial Day he decorates the small park near his home with flags too. At the age of 80, he remembers his flag etiquette that he learned as a youth in the scouting program. He has made sure that for the past 30 some years, that he has served in public office, that the village proudly displays the American flag properly.
The second Red, White and Blue Award was presented to Danielle Hunold. Danielle is known by most of our community as the “Flag Runner”. She can be seen running while carrying a flag most mornings on Route 11 between Central Square and Brewerton. She has done this for several years (at least since 2019) and in all kinds of weather. She brings smiles and hope to people who see her. So it not only makes her feel good but it inspires our community! Danielle is also a member of Team Red, White & Blue. Their mission is enriching veterans’ lives.
We are incredibly grateful for their support of Patriotism in our community.
