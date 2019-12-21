MASSENA — Local sponsors are making it possible for the public to enjoy some free holiday public skating sessions again this year at the Massena Arena.
The sessions will be held during the two-week period when students are on a break from school, beginning Monday. No free public skating will be held on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day or Jan. 4.
Donaldson Funeral Home will sponsor the first session, from 10 to 11:50 a.m. Monday. Massena Savings and Loan is sponsoring Tuesday’s session, which runs from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.
Following the Christmas Day break, free public skating resumes from 11 a.m. go 12:50 p.m. Thursday, courtesy of Phillips Memorial Home. Amvets Post 4 will sponsor the session on Dec. 27. That runs from 10 to 11:50 a.m.
SeaComm will sponsor the Dec. 29 public skating session, which runs from noon to 1:50 p.m. Donaldson Funeral Home will sponsor another session from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Dec. 30, and Liberty Energy sponsors an 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. session on Dec. 31.
The free public skating picks up again from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Jan. 2, courtesy of Carrothers and Clough; from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Jan. 3, courtesy of Pease and Gustafson; and from 12:45 to 1:50 p.m. Jan. 5, courtesy of Twin Rivers Federal Credit Union.
Anyone who doesn’t have skates, but still wants to participate is in luck. The Massena Recreation Department offers skate rentals for $3.
The free holiday skating originally began when Phillips Memorial Home officials suggested the idea of offering free holiday skating over the Christmas and New Year’s period while students were on their break. Since then, a number of businesses and organizations have supported the program over the years.
The free ice time gives individuals — and even families — something to do during the holiday season. In some cases, out-of-towners who are visiting family or friends in the area take advantage of the opportunity.
For more information, visit the Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision/ or call 315-769-3161.
