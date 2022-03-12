WESTPORT — A record year for winter rescues of iced-in loons in the Adirondacks continued this month when five common loons were rescued Sunday on Lake Champlain.
This winter, the nonprofit and Saranac Lake-based Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation has now rescued nine iced-in common loons and one red-throated Loon who came down in a yard after a storm.
That’s a record year for winter rescues of iced-in loons in the Adirondacks.
Regionally, the Loon Preservation Committee and Biodiversity Research Institute have rescued more than a dozen other iced-in common loons this winter in New Hampshire and Maine, according to the ACLC.
“In New Hampshire, this year they’ve also had a large rescue of 10 iced-in loons at once,” Jay Locke, director of finance and operations for ACLC said in an email. “In past years, rescues of several loons at once have tended to occur after storm events.”
For example, he noted that in 2013, there were at least 16 loons that required rescuing in the Adirondacks after a bad storm around Thanksgiving.
In the latest rescue involving the ACLC, experienced Nordic skaters Eric Teed, New Russia; Kevin Boyle, Westport; Dan Spada, Tupper Lake and John Rosenthal, Charlotte, Vt., were on a 20-plus mile tour of Lake Champlain on Saturday when they came across a small hole in the ice containing five common loons.
The skaters, Mr. Locke said, knew that loons are unable to fly for over a month during the winter while they are molting their flight feathers.
Thus, the birds were trapped, and easy prey for bald eagles and peregrine falcons.
From the lake, Mr. Teed called Dr. Nina Schoch, executive director of the ACLC, who arranged for a team to rescue the birds the following morning.
When Mr. Teed and Mr. Boyle used a spotting scope to check the hole Sunday morning, which was about a mile from shore, they saw a dozen bald eagles surrounding what were now only two loons, according to a ACLC news release. But when they skated out to investigate, the eagles flew off in search of other food for breakfast, and all five loons appeared back in the hole. It’s assumed that the missing loons dove to avoid attacks from the eagles.
Staff from the ACLC soon arrived, including wildlife technician Cody Sears and field staff Ellie George, Susan Harry (philanthropy director) and Jackie Miller (gift shop manager). They unloaded the rescue equipment and headed out with the skaters (who provided ice safety oversight) to the trapped loons.
Mr. Sears and Mr. Boyle rapidly caught one of the loons in a long-handled net, and the other four birds in a gill net strung across the hole.
The loons were transported in bins to shore, where the birds were examined to check for injuries. Several of the loons were still in the middle of their winter molt and missing flight feathers.
Interestingly, the ACLC noted, one loon was a repeat offender. It had been previously banded by the center in February, 2021, when it was found iced-in on Lake George.
“Loons set up wintering territories, as well as breeding territories, so this bird likely breeds further north, and winters along Lakes Champlain and George,” Dr. Schoch said in the news release. “We are seeing an increasing incidence of ‘molt-migration mismatch’ in loons across the Northeast, with climate change, as the larger lakes aren’t freezing until later in the winter when the loons have already molted out their flight feathers.”
The rescue crew released the five adult loons on open water further north on Lake Champlain, 12 miles north of their rescue at Charlotte Town Beach in Vermont. The birds quickly regrouped and swam north together, as if sharing a tale.
To learn more about the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation and its loon conservation efforts, visit www.adkloon.org.
