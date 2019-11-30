LOUISVILLE — Santa is set to make one of his holiday appearances on Dec. 7 when the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Louisville Lions Club team up to host a children’s Christmas party. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Route 37 fire station.
Fire Chief Corey Snyder said all children are invited to enjoy the festivities.
“Last year we opened it up to everyone,” he said.
The afternoon will include a variety of activities, such as games, a bounce house, photo booth, coloring contest, prizes, and free hot dogs and drinks. And, of course, Santa will be anxious to meet with the children and have his picture taken with them.
Mr. Snyder said this was the second year that the fire department and Lions Club have offered the Christmas party.
“The Lions Club does a Halloween party every year,” he said. “We jumped on board. We said, ‘You guys do the Halloween party, and we’ll do the Christmas party.’”
They drew about 100 children their first year.
“We did real well,” Mr. Snyder said.
The Massena Downtown Spirit of Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for the same day, but Mr. Snyder said the two events wouldn’t conflict with each other.
Massena’s celebration runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features free horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling, hot chocolate, cookies, face painting, bake sale, a reading of The Night Before Christmas, a non-perishable dessert food drive, caroling by local elementary schools, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of an 18-foot Christmas tree at 7 p.m.
“Massena has their downtown celebration the same night at 5 (p.m.). They can come out here from 1 to 4 (p.m.) and then go there,” Mr. Snyder said.
Not holiday related, but looking ahead on the calendar, the fire department will also be hosting the Northern Pike Challenge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 in the fishing boundaries around Louisville, such as Coles Creek and Wilson Hill. The event will raise money for the fire department.
“There will be thousands of dollars in door prizes, a 50/50 and there will be a cash payout for the biggest three pike every two hours,” he said.
Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for youths. More information can be found at http://wdt.me/oWbLMb.
