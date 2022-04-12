LOWVILLE — The community had the opportunity to give back to the Combat Aviation Brigade, which has over the past six years aided its civilian counterparts.
In cooperation with the Lowville American Legion Post 162, volunteers gathered Friday to fill plastic Easter eggs to be distributed at an Easter party for the children of the 3-10th General Services Aviation Brigade.
The group of 22 volunteers from the American Legion family, The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter and United Cerebral Palsy filled 1,500 plastic Easter eggs with candy.
“This means everything to us,” said Lt. Col. Ryan P. Hanrahan of 3-10th GSAB. “We travel around a lot and to support the local community is important to us. It is a mutual understanding. It is nice to have the local community support the military.
Francine M. Bush, habilitation specialist for The Arc, said the activity was great for Arc clients.
“We’ve been cooped up all winter so it is nice to get out and support the community,” Ms. Bush said. “They do a lot of volunteer work with the hospital, schools and in the community. Everyone is so generous and caring. They are thrilled to be here. It gives them a sense of self worth.”
According to Post Commander C. Lee Hinkleman, the Lowville American Legion has a history with the GSAB dating back to 2016.
The soldiers have helped hang American flags and banners in the village and will do so again prior to Memorial Day.
Members of the combat brigade aided the Legion’s efforts at the Cream Cheese Festival and have cleaned veterans’ grave sites. In addition they have assisted at the Lowville Food Pantry with building the new site and general operations.
