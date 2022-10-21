LOWVILLE — The mood at the Lowville Food Pantry was somber Tuesday morning when acting Director Michael Hanno and his wife Nancy broke the news of the Oct. 18 passing of Daniel N. Taylor, who had been the CEO of the pantry for the past 15 years.
Mr. Hanno said it was good it was a distribution day so that the volunteers were kept busy.
“It is very sad. He was a good friend,” said Mr. Hanno. “Dan blazed a trail that we need to follow.”
According to his obituary, Mr. Taylor passed away early Tuesday morning at home under the care of his partner Kenneth Havens and Lewis County Hospice.
Mr. Taylor had been battling cancer.
“I have been battling cancer for four years and cancer is winning,” Mr. Taylor said in a recent article concerning his stepping down from his position at the food pantry.
The Hannos became acquainted with Mr. Taylor when they began working with Christmas Sharing, one of the food pantry programs, and as board members.
“We were close,” said Mrs. Hanno. “When I last saw him he was still thinking of what needed to be done at the food pantry. I told him we will protect your legacy.”
She recalled the food pantry started in a church basement and grew to encompass many other programs including Christmas Sharing and Santa for Seniors.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Hanno noted Mr. Taylor did much more that what his job title entails.
“We divided his jobs among board members,” Mrs. Hanno said. “He was always online looking for grants. He wrote so many grants.”
Mr. Hanno has been involved with the construction of the new building and renovation of the older portion which is in the design phase.
Mrs. Hanno said Mr. Taylor had many notes on the building and envisioned a future for the former AMF building in front of the new pantry as a crisis center.
Food pantry volunteer, Linda O’Leary, who worked with Mr. Taylor for 11 years, described the CEO as “proficient, conscientious, meticulous.”
“He was good about outreach,” the volunteer said. “We went to Osceola, Lyons Falls. He was forward thinking. He saw what the food pantry could be and was always concerned about the community.”
Food pantry board member Thomas Spaulding expressed his sorrow.
“My wife Elizabeth and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan,” Mr. Spaulding said. “We worked very closely with Dan throughout the years helping feed needy families through our annual ‘Feed The Community Dinners.’ We also worked very closely with Dan on helping make sure he could perform his duties as executive director at the food pantry ranging from grants through the Lowville Lions to State Farm, plus other forms of fundraising. The community has lost an outstanding person. Whatever time I have left here in this world, I will use Dan as my inspiration to keep his memory and his vision of helping making the community a better place to live going strong. RIP my friend.”
Legislator Richard Chartrand, R-Lovwille, District Five, expressed his condolences.
“Dan worked hard for the people of this community,” the legislator said. “His efforts at the food pantry were truly transformative. He will be sorely missed by the Lowville community.”
Although there are no public calling hours or funeral, condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Hanno said the board is still looking for someone to oversee the day-to-day operations of the food pantry and to delegate the operations of some of the other programs associated with the pantry.
As the largest pantry in Lewis County, the facility is open Monday through Friday and has emergency services 24 hours, seven days a week. Duties of the director include ordering food from the Food Pantry of Central New York, reporting to agencies that oversee the organization, and training volunteers. The pantry’s programs include Santa for Seniors, food giveaways, Food Sense, Christmas Sharing and the summer backpack program.
Resumes are being accepted for the position and can be sent to Judy Karelus, in care of the Lowville Food Pantry, 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
To learn more about the food pantry, go to its page on Facebook or visit www.lowvillefoodpantry.org.
