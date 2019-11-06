Lowville legion to stuff stocking for air brigade

LOWVILLE — The 10th Mountain Division aviation brigade, which has a special relationship with the Lowville American Legion Post 162, has lent a hand with events and projects around the village for years. Now the legion is working on letting the soldiers know that out of sight does not mean out of mind.
Now that the unit is in Afghanistan, the legion will be filling a personalized Christmas stocking full of items donated by the community as a holiday thank you.
“We are looking for anything ‘Lewis County’,” Post Commander Lee Hinkleman said in a release, however items must be nonperishable and able to fit in a stocking.
To help defray shipping costs, financial contributions are also appreciated.
According to Mr. Hinkleman, the Combat Aviation Brigade 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion has worked with legionnaires to hang American flags down the village’s main street, helped out the food pantry and even provided more than 60 volunteers to help make the Cream Cheese Festival a success this year, among their many hours of community service.
Items and donations can be dropped off at the American Legion, 5383 Dayan St., until the shipping date of Dec. 2.
For more information, call the post at 315-376-3712 or email legionpost162@gmail.com.
