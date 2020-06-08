Lunch time

Fulton – While Oswego County continues to shelter-in-place Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services is committed to ensuring that its Meals on Wheels program continues to provide healthy, nutritious meals to seniors throughout Oswego County. Since the COVID-19 outbreak OCO has seen an increased demand for its home delivered meal service and is now delivering over 1,200 meals each day to more than 600 seniors. OCO staff and community volunteers have stepped up to meet the increase demand. OCO staff driver Sandy Rude waves as she delivers a meal to one of OCO’s Meals on Wheels clients. For their safety, and the clients, OCO drivers observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks and gloves. OCO Nutrition Services programs are partially supported through grants from OCO partners: Oswego County Office for the Aging; New York State Office for the Aging; and the United Way of Greater Oswego, Inc.
