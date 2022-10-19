CHAUMONT — North Country musicians are invited to take the stage at the Fall “Jam”boree on Sunday, Nov. 6 sponsored by the Lyme Performing Arts Council.
The event, from noon to 5 p.m., takes place at The Crescent Restaurant & Bar, 12260 E. Main St., Chaumont. Suggested donation of $5 will support LPAC’s 2023 concerts and events.
The open mic-style event will be hosted by blues musician Tas Cru, an international touring artist and a resident of Chaumont. Musicians can sign up to play the day of the event. Microphones, drums, and a small number of amplifiers will be on hand, or performers can bring their own.
Raffles will be held and food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the day.
The nonprofit Lyme Performing Arts Council is dedicated to providing live performances by skilled artists for residents, both permanent and seasonal, of the town of Lyme and surrounding communities. The council hosted its first jamboree at The Crescent in April, a Monday Music on the Lake concert series during the summer, and its “BBQ ‘n Blues” event at the Chaumont Fire Hall in August.
