MACS students donate to OCO

FULTON - Students from Mexico High School National Honor Society presented Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (center) with a donation of hygiene products for OCO’s Homeless Services program. The students coordinated the collection drive and received dozens of donations from students, faculty, and staff at the high school. Pictured with Dolbear are Libby Sheldon (left) and Brian Mohr (right). Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives… particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.
