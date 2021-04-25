OSWEGO — The fourth annual “Make It Happen 20K Race Series” is gaining momentum with spring’s arrival. Organizers have released image of the custom hoodie that will be given to all finishers.
The “Make It Happen 20K” combines long standing 5K races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation and the Buc Boosters, into a one of a kind in Oswego County 20K series. The series will include both a runners and walkers prize categories at the conclusion of the four events. The first 5K of the series will kick off on Saturday, May 1 with the Out Run Autism 5K, followed by the Oswego Little League 5K on June 20, the For Your Health 5K on Aug. 14, ending with the Buc Booster “Go BUCS” 5K on Oct. 10.
Participants once again will compete in all four individual events with an overall race series winner. The overall winners in both running and walking categories will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.
“We are excited for all finishers to receive this custom hockey jersey hoodie for this year’s series,” noted Sue Witmer, series committee member.
For more information or to register for the series, visit www.makeithappenoswego.com. Anyone interested in the series must register prior to first event on May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.