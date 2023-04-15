LOWVILLE — The MCC Meat Canner of Lewis County is an organization of volunteers who work throughout the community to benefit Northern New York and the world. Since 2018, the organization has brought the Mennonite Central Committee’s mobile meat canner to the Maple Ridge Center on East Road to can meat that is distributed to local food pantries in Lewis County and around the world through MCC’s mission network.
The goal for the April 13-14 visit was to process 18,000 pounds of chicken. With the help of the Northern New York Community Foundation and donations from churches throughout New York state, individuals and businesses, the Meat Canner of Lewis County raised the funds necessary to purchase supplies for the process.
