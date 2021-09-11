MASSENA — The Massena Central School Music Department will be purchasing a euphonium for student use thanks to a donation from Massena’s American Legion Post 79.
But that’s not the only assistance the American Legion has provided. They also recently donated to Massena’s Back the Pack program, Massena Meals on Wheels and Fort Tribute in Madrid.
Massena Central School Band Director Jonathan Hunkins said the American Legion offered a $1,300 donation to the department to purchase the instrument, described as a small tuba.
“This is very, very generous,” he said as Robert LeBoeuf, Earl Leatherland and Bob Page presented the check to him and Superintendent Patrick Brady.
He said, because of COVID-19, the cost of a euphonium had gone up, but he would wait a couple of months when the price had come back down to make the purchase.
“It’s normally $1,300 or $1,400,” he said, but was currently listed at $1,900.
Mr. LeBoeuf said the Music Department donation was in gratitude for the role the musicians played in the community. They have participated in various ceremonies and parades over the years and are scheduled to be a part of a Veterans Day parade in November.
“We have money and we’re looking to support organizations in the community. Veterans continue to serve,” he said.
Mr. Brady said he would bring information about the donation to the district’s board of education, which is asked to approve all donations to the district.
“I’ll let them know about this generous donation. This community is really good about showing support for the school. We really value this partnership,” he said.
Mr. LeBoeuf, Mr. Leatherland and Mr. Page also presented a donation to the Massena Meals on Wheels and earlier in the week had made donations to the Back the Pack program in Massena and Fort Tribute in Madrid.
“We appreciate the support of our veterans and the assistance they provide in ensuring we continue to honor the brave soldiers from St. Lawrence County that served to preserve the Union,” Volunteer Fort Coordinator Scott A. Wilson said.
“These funds will continue to assist us in furthering the educational needs and addition of needed buildings and equipment at the Civil War interpretive Center.”
In addition to providing donations to the community, Mr. LeBoeuf said the doors to the American Legion post on East Orvis Street are always open to the public.
