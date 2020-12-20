MASSENA — Volunteers will once again be spending their Christmas Day at Amvets Post 4 in Massena preparing free meals for the community.
Commander Ken Kells said, because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no indoor dining at the 12 Andrews St. post this year. Instead, they’ll be offering takeout meals and delivering to elderly and shut-ins from 1 to 4 p.m. He said anyone who wants a meal can call 315-764-0686 starting on Thursday, the day before Christmas.
“We have sign-up sheets at Laurel Terrace, Grasmere and Victory Apartments” for delivery, he said.
He said they’re preparing for about 300 meals this year.
“Last year, the numbers were down,” Mr. Kells said.
This year’s meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, roll and desserts that include pumpkin pie and cakes.
As in past years, Mike Knowlton from Knowlton and Son, Inc, Norwood, has helped with the meal by donating turkey breasts.
“He just dropped off 20 turkey breasts to us,” Mr. Kells said.
Another three or four people donate whole turkeys, which not only provide white and dark meat, but also offer the juices that can be used for the gravy.
“We’ll probably cook the turkeys Tuesday or Wednesday. The Women’s Auxiliary takes care of that,” he said.
Sons of the Amvets do their part too, honing their potato-peeling skills.
“We have 100 pounds of potatoes to peel. The Sons get a crew together and come in and peel the potatoes,” Mr. Kells said.
Other volunteers step forward to assist, including with packing the takeout containers. Amvets members make the deliveries.
“We have probably 70 volunteers a year. We have some people that we don’t see all year long and they show up at Christmas just to deliver,” he said.
Food that’s left over is put to good use, Mr. Kells said.
“We had a lot of leftover food (last year), some prepared and some not,” he said.
Prepared meals are donated to the Massena Meals on Wheels. Turkey breasts that hadn’t been cooked were donated to the First United Methodist Church for its community meal program.
“Whatever is left over goes to other charitable organizations,” Mr. Kells said.
The dinners have been offered for nearly 20 years. Mark Phillips was the Amvets commander for the first year they offered the dinner, and Nancy Convertini was commander of the Amvets Post 4 Auxiliary.
The late James Baker, one of the original organizers, had talked with Ms. Convertini about hosting the Christmas meal. Ms. Convertini, in turn, talked with Mr. Phillips, and the meals have been served every year since then.
In that initial year, they cooked 15 whole turkeys, some of them donated. The meal drew just over 100 people the first year and has grown since.
