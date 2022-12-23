MASSENA — Massena AMVETS Post 4, 12 Andrews St., will be giving its annual Christmas gift to the community on Sunday, Christmas Day.
Members will be hosting a free Christmas dinner for the community.
This year’s meal will be take-out or delivery, and includes turkey, potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, bread and a dessert. There will be no dining-in option.
Massena residents can call the AMVETS at 315-764-0686 starting at 9 a.m. Sunday to reserve their dinners.
