Massena Arena offering free public skating for holiday

Zowie Auger, center, skates at the Massena Arena in 2019. Free public skating sessions at the arena are planned this weekend. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Arena will be offering free holiday public skating thanks to sponsors in the community.

Donaldson Funeral Home is sponsoring three sessions — 8 to 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. Friday, and 8 to 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Northside Community Church is sponsoring a session from 10 to 11:50 a.m. Saturday, and Massena Savings and Loan is sponsoring two sessions, one from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday and a second from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Massena Recreation Commission is also hosting a Rock N Skate session from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 per person, and skate rental is $5. For more information, call 315-769-3161 or email mmccabe@recreation.massena.ny.us.

