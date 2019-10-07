MASSENA — Massena Central School fall athletes will be giving back to the community on Oct. 26 as part of Make a Difference Day.
They’ll be raking and bagging leaves for the elderly and disabled in Massena on a first-come, first-served basis.
“It’s an annual thing that we’ve done in the fall for years,” Athletic Director Gavin Regan said. “It’s an opportunity for athletes and coaches to give back to the community, to people who have really supported us over the years. We feel it’s important for athletes to support people who support us. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to give back.”
The fall teams include volleyball, soccer, football and swimming.
“We do different things in the winter and the spring,” Mr. Regan said. “This is a big event that we’ve done for years.”
It not only helps the residents but also helps build team bonding, he said.
“It’s amazing. The athletes have a lot of fun doing it,” he said. “It’s kind of like wrapping up the season with all of your teammates.”
The assignments at neighborhoods around the community are divided among the athletes, and coaches will call before going to the homes. Residents are asked to have garbage bags and rakes available, if possible.
“The community has been awesome. Some of them provide cookies and hot chocolate. We have people that we’ve been doing for years and try to help them out, and we have new people every year,” Mr. Regan said. “We feel very fortunate here in Massena because we have such great athletic support from our community. It’s a way to say thank you to a lot of people who have helped us out over the years.”
Fall athletes started participating in Make a Difference Day cleanup activities several years ago when Martha Slack was the school’s athletic director.
Those who would like to get on the list should call Trisha LaBarge at 315-764-3700, ext. 3106, by Oct. 18 and indicate the name, address and phone number of the owner of the yard that needs to be raked.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Massena Central School fall student-athletes will be raking and bagging leaves for the elderly and disabled in the Massena community
n WHEN: They’ll be out in the community on Oct. 26 to rake and bag leaves for individuals who have signed up by calling 315-764-3700, ext. 3106
n WHY: It’s part of their annual Make a Difference Day contribution to the community to thank them for the support they’ve provided the sports programs
