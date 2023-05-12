MASSENA — Spring has sprung, and the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition has a way to enjoy it.
They’re hosting the Massena Spring Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Massena Arena. The event is free and open to everyone.
“We usually do our Spring Fest at the Community Center, but we switched it over to the arena this year,” Massena Drug Free Community Coalition project coordinator Jason Novak said. “We usually do it much sooner. We usually have it as our Easter egg hunt. But, with the planning process, it took a little bit longer this year.”
That’s because the community center wasn’t readily available for the date they wanted, and they switched the activities to the arena, but had to wait until the ice was out for the season.
“Once they were able to get the ice out of there, we were able to plan. So, that pushed it back a little bit for us, which was good because it gave us more time to get more people involved,” he said.
He said there would be plenty for families to do, including yard games and other family-oriented activities. Popcorn and snow cones will also be available, and Pig and Moo will be there to provide food for purchase. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department will be offering Safe-Child IDs.
“We’ve got some bounces slides. We’re going to have about 20 vendors there,” Mr. Novak said. “Just a place where people can come to have fun and we can also hand out resources.”
Activities will be held inside and outside the arena.
“It’s mainly indoors because we weren’t sure how the weather was going to be. But, we have some outdoor components, like the fire truck is going to be coming from 2 to 3 p.m. and they’re going to be doing a fire safety demonstration,” Mr. Novak said.
Community partners will be on hand to distribute resources that could be beneficial to individuals or families.
“That is our main goal of these events, so we can hand out as many resources as possible,” he said. “We also have local businesses. We have Cornell Cooperative coming out. They’re doing a nutrition table. So, we’ve got a little bit of everyone.”
Mr. Novak said to look for more activities this year.
“We’re excited to start this year off with the nice weather and we’ll have some other events throughout the summer,” he said.
