Jefferson Elementary School students taking part in children’s fishing clinic

Some students from Jefferson Elementary School will have an opportunity to practice their fishing skills thanks to a partnership between the town of Massena with the New York Power Authority and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Some students from Jefferson Elementary School will have an opportunity to practice their fishing skills thanks to a partnership between the town of Massena with the New York Power Authority and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The students, who will be from the fourth and fifth grade, will be at the New York Power Authority’s Hawkins Point Visitors Center from 10 a.m. to noon June 6.

