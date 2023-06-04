MASSENA — Some students from Jefferson Elementary School will have an opportunity to practice their fishing skills thanks to a partnership between the town of Massena with the New York Power Authority and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The students, who will be from the fourth and fifth grade, will be at the New York Power Authority’s Hawkins Point Visitors Center from 10 a.m. to noon June 6.
“There will be different stages where we teach the kids about how to cast, and we’ll teach them different elements of fishing. Then, at noon, there will be a lunch and I’ll give a speech about why fishing can be important in everybody’s life,” Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald R. Meissner told Massena Town Board members.
He said he had a meeting with representatives from NYPA’s Environmental Justice Program to discuss the plan.
“They had two members that came on their private plane. The reason that they came here is for the past several months we’ve been planning a fishing clinic that NYPA can become a part of using our area to reach out to the kids,” Mr. Meissner said. “NYPA, the DEC and volunteers from the town of Massena will be part of conducting this event.”
He said it was a “huge event” because of the partnerships between the organizations.
“It’s huge in what it represents.. It represents these other organizations getting together in Massena for the very thing that we’ve been working on for so long,” he said. “Karen White (from NYPA) was part of that, and I’m really encouraged by their enthusiasm and how they’re going to do this.’
Mr. Meissner said NYPA is hosting two similar events in the state this year.
“They did one of these clinics in Niagara Falls and the other they’re going to do in the summer in Syracuse,” he said.
He also updated town board members on upcoming fishing tournaments in the town.
“The other thing is we’re constantly working with the organizers like with Major League Fishing and FLW and so forth, and the Big Bass Tour that’s coming in July. We’re talking with them weekly, sometimes daily, to make sure we have all the bases covered and everything in place because we want this to be so successful,’ he said.
The Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Big Bass Tour is scheduled for July 28 to 30 at the Massena Intake.
Mr. Meissner said he had also been in contact with Chris Hoover, head of the FLW, who had been talking with Michael Malone, the head of Major League Fishing.
“He said, ‘We want to come to Massena next year in 2024 for the Bass Pro Tour.’ That’s the high end where they came three years ago, the first big event that we had at that time. We had it centered at the mall, and that’s one where they have so much national coverage. This is the highest end of the pro tour,” he said.
He said organizers are working on next year’s national schedule and want to include Massena in the mix.
“What they need is for us to send them an email saying, ‘Yes, we want you to come back next year,’” Mr. Meissner said. “Then, they said, ‘The following year, 2025, we want to bring the Tackle Warehouse Championship to Massena,’ like they did when we had the bands and we did all the things. They want to do that in 2025.”
He said organizers want keep the price the same for the next event, “not what they’re charging other parts of the country.”
“They said, ‘We’ll keep it the same as what we charged you for the last Tackle Warehouse event,” Mr. Meissner said. “Their words were, ‘You’ve become such a good partner with us we want to try to cooperate with you.’ So, there are certain things on there that they will absorb themselves. For example, some of the rooms that we were supposed to give them, they said that they will cover that. We have all the rooms in place for the meetings for their TV crew, and all of that will be done at Trinity Catholic School. We’ve developed a great relationship there.”
