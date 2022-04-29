MASSENA — Get the family together and head to the Massena Community Center Saturday for the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition’s free Massena Family Spring Fest.
The doors will be open from noon to 3 p.m. with activities scheduled throughout the afternoon. They include food, games, arts and crafts, egg hunts and more.
Egg hunts will be held from noon to 1 p.m. for ages 1 to 5; from 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 6 to 11; and from 2 to 3 p.m. for ages 12 to 17.
In addition, the kids can enjoy arts and crafts, as well as indoor and outdoor games.
There will also be a Hidden Mischief mock-up room. The simulated adolescent bedroom is filled with alcohol, tobacco and other drug references, paraphernalia or concealment methods for participants to find.
“It’s items we’ve collected that have been confiscated from kids or at schools,” Massena Drug Free Community Coalition Project Coordinator Jason Novak said.
He said it’s an eye-opener for participants. Drug users often find secret compartments to store their drugs in, such as a can of soda. And what looks like USB drives that are being charged can actually be smoking devices.
“People are getting a lot smarter with their tactics. It kind of opens up parents’ eyes,” Mr. Novak said.
Other organizations will be on hand with information. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department will have one of its trucks on display, and the Health Center of the North Country will have a COVID-19 vaccination station set up.
Mr. Novak said the Family Spring Fest is an annual affair, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from holding it recently.
“Our annual events are starting back up again,” he said.
The Massena Community Center is located at 61 Beach St. For more information on the event, visit wdt.me/7eQ7vs.
