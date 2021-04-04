MASSENA — Massena Permanent Firefighters IAFF Local 2220, was recently able to secure the donation of 4,000 face masks from the Ford Motor Company through its Apollo Project.
Ford created the Apollo Project at the onset of the pandemic to create and distribute PPE to emergency service and educational organizations to help responders stay safe and to help schools and daycares reopen safely.
Firefighter Tyler Mulvenna, was able to secure this mask donation to help out our local emergency service agencies and schools have the face masks they needed to respond to incidents safely and to keep virus transmission down.
In the coming days, union members will begin donating these masks to local emergency response agencies, schools, daycares and small businesses to help keep our community safe and to hopefully offset some of their costs of having to purchase PPE.
