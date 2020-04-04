MASSENA — More than 60 Facebookers tuned in for Superhero Saturday in Massena.
John Roder, local fitness instructor and owner of “The Temple,” his fitness studio, led the first of what he would like to be weekly virtual “Kidfit” sessions — workouts to keep kids active and healthy.
“Unfortunately, we all can’t be together right now. I’m not going to talk about any COVID stuff. We’ve all heard it. We’re tired of it. I do want to play my part in these horrific days that have hit us and are still going to hit us,” Mr. Roder said.
His first session of approximately 30 minutes had a special theme — Superhero. He led the charge by dressing up in his own superhero costume, a health care worker in scrubs. He said they were brave, strong and, despite the odds, “able to go in and fight for what you believe in.”
“They have been fighting this horrible nemesis that’s destroying the world right now,” he said.
What the participants wore during the exercise session was up to them.
“So if you want, the kids can dress up as their favorite superhero and they can do the workout along with me. If their parents want to join, that would be great, too,” he said.
The participants were invited to post pictures of their superhero costumes on Mr. Roder’s Facebook page.
He started off with the basics of stretching.
“Shake it out, shake it out, shake it out,” Mr. Roder told the participants.
The list of exercises, each done for 30 seconds, included jumping jacks, mountain climbers, push-ups, sit-ups and running in place.
“Almost there. Keep going, keep going,” he urged.
Following a short break, Mr. Roder continued with the session. First up was a punching exercise.
“We’re going to pretend the horrible nemesis is in front of them — We don’t want you here. We’re here to protect people,” he said.
Leg kicks followed.
“You guys are tough. We’re going to keep pushing through,” he said.
The session ended with some stretches to cool down, but Mr. Roder said it’s not the end of his workouts.
“I want to do this every week to keep you kids active,” he said.
In addition, it would serve as a way to make a social connection, he said.
And, each week, he’d have a new theme. The next one, which will take place at noon Saturday, will be pirates.
“Each week will be a different theme and different workout. Let’s make it fun and spread positive vibes during these strange days,” he said.
