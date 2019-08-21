massena hospital auxiliary donates shoes
Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary collected 129 bags of shoes to donate to Funds2orgs. Members from the Massena Police Department, Massena Fire Department, Massena Recreation Commission and Massena Boys Varsity Basketball Team assisted with delivery of the donation. Pictured, from left are Massena Memorial Hospital auxilians Becky Shaw, director; Debra Willer, president; Lee LaRosa, director; and Julianne Fowler, treasurer.

