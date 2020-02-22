Massena Hospital auxiliary helps children in need

Massena Hospital Auxiliary wrapped up their “Keeping our children toasty warm from head to toe” clothing drive, collecting new and gently used winter apparel for Massena Central School students in need. From left are Patrick Brady, Massena Central School superintendent; Carla Premo, Massena Hospital Auxiliary secretary; Deb Willer, Massena Hospital Auxiliary president; and Kristin Colarusso-Martin, Community Schools site coordinator.