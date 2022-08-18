MASSENA — The Massena Intake will be rockin’ this weekend.
“Rockin’ the River” includes a kids fishing derby at the Wilson Hill causeway, and music, food, vendors, fireworks and more at the intake. All events are free to attend.
The kids fishing derby casts off at 11 a.m. Saturday, with cash prizes available to the winners. All spots are full for the derby and registration is closed.
“Today I tagged a number of fish and hopefully the kids will be able to catch these tagged fish. It’ll bring some excitement. We have 200 kids that signed up already. So we’re really looking forward to that. And it’s just part of the big festival that’s going to go on Saturday,” Donald R. Meissner, tourism director for the town of Massena, told town board members Wednesday.
He said the kids fishing tournament goes for two hours, and every child who entered will receive a new fishing rod and reel in the hopes that they’ll continue fishing.
“This is not only the way to get them into it, but it’s a way for them to see that other kids like them are enjoying the same thing,” Mr. Meissner said.
Vendors will be at the intake at noon, with food trucks on the scene at 1 p.m. Margarita Mike will entertain the audience at 1 p.m., and local brews will be available starting at 3 p.m. Awards for the kids fishing derby and the TITLE championship live weigh-ins will be held at 3 p.m.
Music starts rocking the scene at 5 p.m. with Mötley 315, followed by Bon Giovi: A Bon Jovi Tribute Band at 7 p.m. Fireworks round out the day at approximately 9 p.m.
Outdoor prize packs will be given away on Saturday by visiting the Explore Massena tent to claim a free entry into the drawing. Two prize packs will be raffled off at the end of Saturday’s weigh-in, with three more prize packs going to lucky winners at 7 p.m. between bands.
Food trucks and vendors will be at the intake at noon on Sunday. Tape To Toe Dance Studio will have a performance at 2 p.m., and the TITLE championship weigh-in and a Polaris 57 Sportsman four-wheeler giveaway from Major League Fishing will be held at 3 p.m.
It’s all part of Major League Fishing’s Pro Circuit Championship, the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury, which started on Tuesday. The six-day tournament showcases the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with last year’s reigning champion and reigning Angler of the Year — all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.
“This is the biggest event that we’ve ever brought here and it’s going absolutely incredibly well,” Mr. Meissner said.
He related the story of one competitor.
“He said, ‘I want everybody to know that I’ve been up here over a month getting ready for these tournaments.’ This is what these tournaments represent. These people don’t just come up here to fish the tournament. They come up weeks and practice because there’s so much money,” he said.
Because of the number of people at the intake on Saturday and Sunday, Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller said they’re asking anyone who plans to launch their boat those days to use an alternative launch site. Mr. Miller is one of the volunteers who has been assisting with Massena’s fishing promotions.
Alternative boat launches can be found on the Explore Massena app. Mr. Miller said those could include Barnhart or Wilson Hill.
“Because of the marketing numbers that we’re getting, it looks like it’s going to be extremely busy and we hope it is, and we have asked that the public use alternate boat launches that Saturday and Sunday only. We have left it open all week long. We’re not closing it, but we’re being very professional about it. We’re asking them to use an alternate site because the numbers are putting us to a level of parking issues, safety issues with all those boats going in and out of there,” he said.
