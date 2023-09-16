MASSENA — The biggest fundraisers of the year for Massena Meals on Wheels are upcoming this month, and one of them is a tasty one.
Meals on Wheels Day 2023, set for Sept. 29, will feature the organization’s 4th annual spaghetti and meatballs lunch/dinner using the famous Massena Village Inn recipe provided by Cathy and Shawna Cecot.
Volunteers will be preparing 560 meals this year. They’re take-out only and include spaghetti, meatballs and sauce, tossed salad, Italian bred and butter, and a gourmet cupcake for $10 each. They can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. that day at the Massena Meals on Wheels building, 70 East Hatfield St., across from the Massena Electric Department.
Meals can be pre-ordered by calling 315-769-5083, but drive-up orders are also welcome until they sell out. All orders will be packaged for curbside pick-up only.
“They just drive up out front and we’ll have a table out front. They pay when they pick up,” said Sister Cindy Sullivan, who belongs to the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary community and is the Massena Meals on Wheels director.
She suggested pre-ordering the meal.
“I suggest pre-ordering because that’s the best. They’ve already started to call in, so call any time. We ask what time they want to pick up and we have it ready,” she said.
In addition to the spaghetti dinner, volunteers will be manning East Hatfield Street near the Meals on Wheels building as part of the “Stock the Pot” fundraiser. Roadside collections will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pledges can also be made, either in person or by mail.
As an added bonus, the Northern New York Community Foundation has made a challenge for the third year. If Massena Meals on Wheels raises $2,500 through the “Stock the Pot” by noon, the Northern New York Community Foundation will match that $2,500.
‘If collect $2,500 by noon the 29th of September with Stock the Pot, they will match it. We’ve met it every year. People do come by and they know it’s our big fundraiser. We usually have $2,500 collected by noon,” Sister Cindy said.
“Meals on Wheels Day” is the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraiser each year.
“We have the small one, the cabbage rolls after Election Day, but this is the big one because it’s Stock the Pot and the spaghetti dinner,” she said.
Volunteers deliver nutritious meals to older adults, the homebound, the sick and those with disabilities in the greater Massena area.
Those individuals, which currently number 90, are able to maintain their independence by receiving home-delivered meals five days a week from volunteers, who not only deliver the meals, but make daily contact with the clients on their routes.
Fundraisers like the one on Sept. 29 are critical for the organization. Although Massena Meals on Wheels receives funding from the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and the towns of Massena and Louisville, it’s not enough to cover the expenses for the meals.
“That doesn’t meet our budget here,” Sister Cindy said
Some funding for the spaghetti dinner also comes from the community, with Renzi Foodservice donating the sauce and Walmart and Price Chopper providing gift cards to purchase food items.
“The community has come together,” she said.
