MASSENA — The Massena Meals on Wheels kitchen is kicking into high gear in preparation for Friday’s “Meals on Wheels Day,” which includes the kitchen’s ever-popular spaghetti and meatballs.

The takeout-only meal, using a secret Massena Village Inn recipe provided by Cathy and Shawna Cecot, is so popular that they’re preparing to serve 200 extra meals this year, and are taking pre-orders over the phone at 315-769-5083.

