MASSENA — The Massena Meals on Wheels kitchen is kicking into high gear in preparation for Friday’s “Meals on Wheels Day,” which includes the kitchen’s ever-popular spaghetti and meatballs.
The takeout-only meal, using a secret Massena Village Inn recipe provided by Cathy and Shawna Cecot, is so popular that they’re preparing to serve 200 extra meals this year, and are taking pre-orders over the phone at 315-769-5083.
The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs and sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and butter, and a gourmet cupcake for $10 per meal. The orders will be packaged for curbside pickup only from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Meals on Wheels building, 70 E. Hatfield St., across from the Massena Electric Department.
Meals on Wheels board member Jan Murphy suggests pre-ordering now.
“We will be preparing to serve 200 extra meals this year, so hopefully everyone will get served. We always sold out before we even started. People called ahead. The best way to be sure to get your meal is to pre-order by calling Massena Meals on Wheels at 315-769-5083,” she said. “This is our third year of using the Village Inn’s recipe, and it’s been fabulous.”
In addition to the spaghetti and meatballs meal, a “Stock the Pot” collection will also be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Passersby on East Hatfield Street are encouraged to drop donations into the buckets of volunteers who will be standing along the roadside throughout the day.
“Meals on Wheels Day” is the nonprofit organization’s one fundraiser each year.
“That’s it, and the community is so supportive,” Ms. Murphy said. “We used to have a telethon. People would donate stuff and then we would be on the radio and TV. But, with COVID, we had to switch. But the businesses are still donating to us.”
Sister Cindy Sullivan, who belongs to the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary community and is the Massena Meals on Wheels director, has been seeking grant funding. The organization also receives some funding from the town and village of Massena and the town of Louisville, as well as the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging.
“Cindy has been fabulous with doing grants and stuff,” Ms. Murphy said.
Fundraisers like the spaghetti dinner and “Stock the Pot” are critical for Meals on Wheels.
The organization delivers nutritious meals to older adults, the homebound, the sick and those with disabilities in the greater Massena area. Those individuals, which now number around 100 clients, are able to maintain their independence by receiving home-delivered meals five days a week from volunteers, who not only deliver the meals, but make daily contact with the clients on their routes.
In some cases, the volunteer delivering the meal is the only person the recipient sees during the day.
“It’s all volunteer. All of our money stays here. We have two employees, and everything else is volunteer. Volunteers do not get gas money. They get cookies once in a while or maybe a gas card. They do not get paid,” Ms. Murphy said.
