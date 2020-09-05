MASSENA — September means it’s time for Massena Meals on Wheels to do some annual fundraising.
The organization will hold two fundraisers on the same day this month — a spaghetti dinner fundraiser and a “$tock the Pot” effort are both scheduled for Sept. 25.
The spaghetti dinner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s take-out or drive-up only, with pre-orders accepted by calling 315-769-5083.
Dinner cost is $8 each, and the meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad and bread. The sauce and meatball recipe is from the former Village Inn restaurant.
There also will be a “$tock the Pot” roadside collection in front of the Massena Meals on Wheels building, 70 East Hatfield St., across from the Massena Electric Department.
Volunteers will be standing in the center of the road taking collections from passers-by from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll accept spare change, dollars, checks and even debit or credit cards.
$tock the Pot first began during Meals on Wheels Week in 2015. By the end of the day, more than $3,000 was collected through the initiative.
A similar event called “Loot the Boot” has traditionally been held by the Massena Rescue Squad during its Memorial Day open house.
Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to elderly, homebound, sick and handicapped people in the greater Massena area. The meals are delivered by volunteers Mondays through Fridays, and frozen meals are also available for the weekends.
The volunteers delivering the meals are sometimes the only people the recipients see during the day.
As a private, not-for-profit agency, Meals on Wheels considers the two fundraising events vital for continuous service to clients. The agency receives some funding from public entities such as the village of Massena and the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging. But, with its large number of clients, money from public agencies doesn’t support Meals on Wheels throughout the entire year. If they don’t make up the difference in their budget, they can’t provide the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.