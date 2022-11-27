MASSENA — A local musician will be performing Christmas tunes in concert for the benefit of Java’s Veterinary Center.
Tracer James will be performing a pedal steel guitar Christmas show at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 39 W. Orvis St., Massena.
Admission is $10 at the door, and all money raised will go to Dr. Wilfredo Perez and his Java’s Veterinary Center, which was destroyed in an October fire.
“I am donating everything from this show to help rebuild his and our community loss. He’s been my veterinarian for the past 11, 12 years. He’s done so many favors for me and so many great things for my animals that I wanted to do something for him and give back to him and raise some capital to help him out,” Mr. James said. “Being this close to Christmas, everything just seemed to be the right thing to do.”
He’ll be performing about 10 traditional Christmas songs like “Away in a Manger,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “The First Noel” on the pedal steel guitar during the concert, which he estimates will last about an hour.
“They’re pretty standard Christmas tunes. They’re all going to be instrumental,” he said.
Mr. James has been rehearsing the tunes in preparation for the concert.
“I’m learning as we speak. I’m finding out that the arrangement of Christmas songs is a little more involved than your normal type of music,” he said. “You want to make this recognizable, so you have to stay as close as possible to the melody to keep everybody interested.”
He said it’s an opportunity to enjoy traditional Christmas tunes on a not-so-traditional musical instrument.
“The pedal steel is still something that’s rare around here,” Mr. James said.
He said Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ is a perfect venue for the concert.
“I played there several years ago when I did a show for the Boys and Girls Club. When I first thought about doing this, I remember it being so nice in there. I was very pleased and fortunate that they allowed me to use that venue,” he said.
The community is invited to come and get into the holiday spirit.
“Please come help support this great cause and enjoy an evening of some Christmas favorites,” he said.
