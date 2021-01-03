MASSENA — Members of Massena Permanent Firefighters IAFF Local 2220 have played Santa Claus once again this year.
The members purchased and donated more than 70 winter coats to children and families in need at Massena Head Start.
That continued a tradition that began in 2016 when they first took part in “Operation Warm” and purchased 60 coats for Head Start children thanks to donations from businesses, organizations and individuals.
In the past, they’ve held fundraising drives and relied on those donations to purchase the coats. But COVID-19 changed that this year. Rather than seeking donations from residents, funding for the coats came from the members themselves, along with some funds that remained from 2019.
“This year, with the pandemic in full force, the MPFF decided against asking residents for donations, as the economic shutdowns have harmed many families. Thankfully, with the amount of funds raised last year and with their own donated funds, the MPFF were able to purchase another large order of winter coats, enough to outfit each student of the Head Start program here in Massena,” organizers said in a statement.
They said, in addition to the coats that were distributed to Head Start children, they purchased a small stock of coats to keep at the station if a child or family fell on hard times or suffered a loss because of a fire or other emergency.
Two years ago, the union purchased enough coats for children in need at Massena Head Start, and had enough left over to donate to children at the Police Activities League of Massena, formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. More coats were handed out during the Massena Central School District’s Ready 4 School event in August.
Anyone who needs or knows of someone who needs a winter coat can contact the Massena Fire Department at 315-769-2380. Any of the department’s on-duty firefighters will link the caller up with firefighters Christopher Bertrand or Justin Niles.
