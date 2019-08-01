MASSENA — Members of the Massena Police Department will be raising money for Special Olympics by standing on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts on South Main Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
It’s part of the “Cops on Top” program, an effort taking place throughout the state to raise money for Special Olympics.
The Massena Police Department has participated in the program since its inception.
