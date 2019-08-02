MASSENA — The Massena Police Department was patrolling the streets of the village as usual on Aug. 2. But they could also be found on the South Main Street Mountain Mart roof.
Officers climbed a ladder to the roof of Mountain Mart starting at 6 a.m. and didn’t finish their shift until 1 p.m., all in the name of raising money for Special Olympics through the “Cops on Top” program.
Going up and down the ladder in the back of the Mountain Part was voluntary.
“We’re switching in and out on the roof,” Police Chief Adam J. Love said.
He said his department has been participating on the “Cops on Top” fundraiser for four years. Like his officers, he took his shifts on the roof.
“We were contacted by Special Olympics. They asked us to participate. I said, ‘Absolutely.’ It’s a great cause. We’re grateful to be part of the event. We want to be as supportive as we can,” he said.
The event is held throughout the state to raise money for Special Olympics. Officers stood watch on the Mountain Mart roof because Dunkin’ Donuts, one of the tenants in the building, also supports Special Olympics.
While some officers stood on the roof, others were at ground level, collecting donations at the entrance and the drive-through areas. Among those collecting near the drive-through was the Colin Lucid, the department’s chaplain.
“A lot of people come and say, ‘What are you doing?’” he said, and once they find out, they’re more than happy to reach into their pockets, purse or wallet for a donation.
One of the drivers dug a little deeper and provided a $60 donation, Mr. Lucid said.
Chief Love said he advertised the event on social media, as well a during radio interviews, and the community has come through once again.
“The community has been so supportive. I can’t thank the Massena community enough for their support. They’ve been very, very generous,” he said.
The “Cops on Top” initiative has raised more than $332,000 since it began in 2012.
Even when “Cops on Top” is over, donations can still be made at https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/lend-a-hand/donate/.
