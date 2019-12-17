MASSENA — The Massena Police Department made some special deliveries Tuesday.
The Massena Neighborhood Center distributed holiday boxes to its clients, but some of them weren’t able to get to the Massena Community Center for pick-up.
That’s when the police department stepped in, delivering 83 holiday boxes, including bags of potatoes and a turkey to elderly and disabled recipients at the Massena Housing Authority’s Victory Apartments, Laurel Terrace and Grasmere Terrace.
Officers were at the Massena Community Center at 8:30 a.m., loading the boxes into the department’s community policing trailer.
Once the trailer was loaded, the officers were on their way to make their first delivery of the day to Grasmere Terrace.
“I thought you were coming tomorrow,” one resident said as the officers stood in the hallway with one of the holiday boxes.
“We just wanted to surprise you,” Police Chief Adam J. Love joked.
Chief Love said, although the department has been in involved in other community projects, this was the first time they had assisted the Massena Neighborhood Center with holiday box deliveries.
“We’re so well supported by our community. It’s one way of giving back to show we care,” he said.
Even with eight members of the department assisting with the effort, Chief Love said he anticipated the delivery would take several hours.
In the end, those hours were worth it as 83 people would be able to have a happier holiday season, thanks to the efforts of the Massena Police Department.
The gist of it
n WHAT: The Massena Police Department delivered 83 holiday boxes in the village of Massena on Tuesday
n WHY: They were delivering to Massena Neighborhood Center clients who were unable to get to the Massena Community Center to pick up their box
n WHAT’S INSIDE: The boxes contain an assortment of food items, and the delivery also included a bag of potatoes and a turkey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.