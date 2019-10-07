MASSENA — The Massena Public Library and Northern New York Community Foundation have teamed up to make it easier for individuals to donate to the library, with those donations invested to better serve the library.
The library recently agreed to a long-term partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The library’s Board of Trustees approved establishing a permanent endowment fund with the Community Foundation, providing past, present and future library donors and supporters with another charitable giving option to enhance the library’s work now and in the future.
Library officials hope to build the endowment over time, to help support and strengthen the organizations’s programs, initiatives and operations.
“It allows donors who would like to give to the library to do it directly through the Northern New York Community Foundation, and they will take care of the entire donation. This allows us to take their very generous donation and put it to good use,” library director Elaine Dunne said. “We have their expert advice on what’s best to do with the donation. They invest in the north country. That’s so important to us. Community is what a library is all about.”
She said the Northern New York Community Foundation is well-versed in dealing with nonprofits like the Massena Public Library.
More than 150 nonprofit organizations in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties have created an endowment or charitable fund with the Community Foundation, designed to advance the organization’s purpose and work for the future.
“They’re experts in dealing with nonprofits. Many libraries are involved with them as well,” Ms. Dunne said. “It just seemed like the right move for the library to make. It felt good that we have an agency that’s used to dealing with nonprofits, and it’s even better that they invest directly in our community. It’s a great partnership for us.”
“As the Community Foundation continues to make investments in the people and places of Massena and St. Lawrence County, it is an honor for us to partner with organizations such as the Massena Public Library that share our common desire for more vibrant and enriched communities,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “This will also enable us to find additional ways to assist them in the stewardship of their important work and mission.”
Ms. Dunne said individuals can still contribute directly to the library.
“Absolutely. We will take the initiative to deal with the Northern New York Community Foundation from there,” she said.
Nonprofit organizations such as libraries, churches, schools, museums, human service agencies and others have formed partnerships with the Community Foundation to create an option that encourages charitable giving in perpetuity, including 49 in St. Lawrence County.
To learn more about the Massena Public Library Endowment Fund, or opportunities to create nonprofit partnerships, contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, 315-782-7110 or max@nnycf.org.
