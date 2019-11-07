MASSENA — St. Vincent de Paul, the Massena Neighborhood Center and The Salvation Army will be the recipients of money raised during the Massena Rotary Beer/Wine Gourmet Foods Charity Event, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, at the Massena Elks Lodge, 20 Bowers St.
”All proceeds go to help the holiday food banks,” Rotary Club President Curt Wood said.
For $25 per person, attendees can sample different craft beers, both local and national, as well as an assortment of wines from all over the world and gourmet foods prepared by the Elks Club.
Beer samples will be from A. Cappione, Inc. in Massena, A.J. Missert, Inc. from Ogdensburg, and Township 7 Brewing Co. from Dickinson Center. Orvis St. Discount Wine & Liquor is organizing the wine samples.
Food samples are normally done by Tom Gramuglia, who is unavailable this year. So the samples will be done by the Elks Club kitchen staff and chef and will include items like scallops, prime rib, leg of lamb and different varieties of hors d’oeuvres.
“The Elks Cub and Rotary Club kind of go together on it financially. It’s not a sit-down thing. It’s a sampling, but it’s high end,” Mr. Wood said.
He said they’ve been assisted by private donations. Marsha Gray and BJ’s Wholesale Club also provided a gift card for the event.
During the holiday season, St. Vincent de Paul provides a full Christmas dinner with extras to stock the pantry after the holidays; assorted household items; three gifts for each child; and one new book for each child.
The Massena Neighborhood Center provides gift cards to purchase presents for eligible children up to grade 12; a three-day food box with turkey; hats and mittens for children; and toothpaste and toothbrushes.
The Salvation Army provides a voucher for ingredients to make a holiday meal at home, and new toys for children in the home. Parents or guardians are also asked to provide clothing sizes for children’s pants, shirts, shoes and a winter coat, as well as idea for three wish gifts not to exceed $40 each.
