MASSENA — There will be an opportunity for some Christmas shopping on Saturday when the Massena Rotary Club holds its eighth annual One Stop Holiday Shop at Massena Central High School.
This year’s event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be raising money for the Police Activities League of Massena, Inc., formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. There is no admission charge.
The One Stop Holiday Shop was started in 2012 by Darcy Sharpe and Tonya Moulton, who had previously done vendor events together and decided they wanted to set one up for Massena.
“Massena Rotary has sponsored this all along,” Ms. Sharpe, a member of the Massena Rotary Club, said.
It has taken off since then.
“Every year it gets bigger and bigger. We’re in the cafeteria and down the hallways,” Ms. Sharpe said. “There’s going to be over 50 vendors. There will be a wide variety of crafters as well as direct sales. A lot of them are return vendors.”
Bring an appetite, she said, because one of the vendors will be offering fresh, homemade baked goods.
In addition to the vendors, there will be a 50/50 raffle, a raffle table, and they will be drawing for the winner of a hand-crafted doll house.
All money raised will benefit the Police Activities League of Massena.
“When the Boys and Girls Club first came in, they were asking different people to sponsor rooms,” Ms. Sharpe said.
The Massena Rotary Club volunteered to do its part.
“Rotary committed to sponsoring one of their rooms. This is one way we make our commitment,” she said.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/577254936437043/.
The gist of it
n WHAT: The Massena Rotary Club will be holding its eighth annual One Stop Holiday Shop Saturday at Massena Central High School
n WHY: Proceeds from the event benefit the Police Activities League of Massena, Inc., formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena
n WHO: There will be more than 50 vendors, including a wide variety of crafts and direct sales
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.