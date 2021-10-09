MASSENA — This year’s Halloween celebration could be double the fun for candy.
Before the streets are filled with trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31, Massena’s annual Trunk or Treat event returns the day before. It’s scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Massena Central High School bus parking lot.
This year’s fifth annual event is being coordinated by Jason Novak, coalition project coordinator from the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition.
“Last year was a smashing success because of you,” he said in a letter to community organizations and individuals who have participated previously. “We had over 1,800 community members come out and trunk or treat with us despite the October weather (and) COVID-19.”
Participants from previous years have been invited to join again with their trunks, costumes, candy and giveaways.
“We truly could not do this without your support and love for our community,” Mr. Novak said.
He said they’re also looking for candy donations from community members and organizations who aren’t able to register a trunk.
With COVID-19 still impacting the county, he said, this year’s event will be different. Registered trunks will arrive between noon and 1 p.m. to start setting up their trunks in preparation for the 2 p.m. event. Trunk registrants will be required to wear a mask — Halloween masks don’t count — and their temperature will be taken on-site. A hand sanitizer station will also be available.
The event will be drive-through with masks worn at all times and no walkers.
“We ensure that this event will be held with social distancing as treaters will not get out of their car, but rather drive by and look at the beautiful job you did on your trunk. At the end of the line, they will be handed a bag with candy provided by the trunks,” Mr. Novak said.
Updated information can be found on the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MassenaDFC.
